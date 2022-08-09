Small businesses are cutting marketing spend due to Apple’s radical privacy changes that have made it harder to target new customers online, in a growing trend that has resulted in billions of dollars in lost revenue for platforms like Facebook.

Last year Apple began forcing app developers to get permission to track users and offer them personalized ads on iPhones and iPads in changes that have transformed the online advertising industry.

Many small businesses that rely on online ads to attract new customers told the Financial Times that they didn’t initially notice the full impact of Apple’s restrictions until recent months, when price inflation squeezed consumer demand in major markets. of all the world.

This has resulted in businesses suddenly cutting their marketing spend to save money, while also finding it prohibitively expensive to target potential consumers. as they once did.

The problems small businesses face have reverberated on the online advertising giants. Facebook, Snap, Twitter and YouTube are estimated to lose $ 18 billion in revenue this year due to Apple’s change, according to Lotame, the ad technology company.

Facebook’s parent company Meta was particularly impressed, saying earlier this year Apple’s changes had cost it at least $ 10 billion.

“I personally haven’t felt the impact of Apple’s changes in 2021 as much as I do now in 2022. This year is just brutal.”said Nadia Martinez, founder of Kallie, a handcrafted shoe company in California that was launched from a laundry in 2014.

Martinez has been so successful in marketing on Facebook that she founded an agency to teach other women how to be an online entrepreneur. But some of these companies are going out of business. “Ads have gotten more expensive, we have less access to data and aren’t as effective as they used to be”he has declared.

Varos, a data-sharing platform that helps ecommerce groups, analyzed data from 1,300 small businesses and found that the decline in revenue accelerated each month in the second quarter, leading to a 13% decline in June. the worst drop this year.

At the same time, the cost of acquiring new customers through online advertising is “Significantly higher” this year compared to last and the overall ad spend on Facebook this year is “Substantially lower”.

Shelly Cove, a North Carolina clothing company, dismantled its marketing team of four people last month, when his cash reserves ran out and he realized that spending more money on Facebook ads wasn’t going to boost sales as it once did.

“In previous years, you could have invested money in Facebook: you put in $ 1 and $ 2 returned”said Matt Schroeder, founder of Shelly Cove. “This just doesn’t exist anymore.”

Smaller brands said they weren’t necessarily affected by Apple’s policy changes after the changes on major platforms.

But supply chain problems and a global pandemic have created one “Fog of war” which made it difficult to understand why, for example, last year’s holiday sales period was disappointing.

“It was really difficult in 2021 to sit down, look at a percentage change and be able to identify what the cause was”said Andrew Goble, co-CEO of Jamby’s, which sells unisex boxer with pockets.

As a result, many smaller brands haven’t changed their marketing strategies until recently to the detriment of online advertising platforms.

Last month, Snap reported its weakest quarterly growth ever, Shopify laid off 10% of its workforce, Meta posted its first annual revenue contraction, and Twitter posted a loss.

Meanwhile, Google Search and Amazon’s advertising activity, which is not based on the “Tracking” third parties and were not harmed by Apple’s policy, they exploded in the second quarter.

Apple takes a decent advantage of this

Even Apple’s advertising business, Search Adshas stolen market share and is now expanding its presence to other areas of the App Store.

Apple said of its privacy changes: “A user’s data belongs to him and he should decide whether to share his data and with whom”.

Obvi, an online women’s health store, was among the companies hit by a sharp decline last November, when the cost of acquiring new customers skyrocketed.

“We were going through one of the best years possible, fully started and insanely profitable, and we were about to hit Black Friday and have a big hit when it all crashed into us.”said Ashvin Melwani, its chief marketing officer.

Before Apple’s rules went into effect, Obvi spent an average of $ 30 to acquire a new customer on Facebook, and the customer spent about $ 60. That cost tripled to $ 90 last fall. turning a profitable business into a trash can.

Melwani said her marketing budget was around $ 20,000 per day, with 90 percent going to Facebook. In recent months, Obvi has slashed its budget, shifted its spending to TikTok, and reoriented the company towards returning customers.

“What it boils down to is that Facebook has lost 50 percent of its data,” he said, referring to the iPhone’s market share in the US. “This huge algorithm they built is now missing half of its information, so the whole thing is ruined. To give you an example, imagine losing half of your brain. “

Kelly Deen, vice president of marketing at Kencko, a Portuguese smoothie powder maker, said the biggest impact of Apple’s privacy policy has been in the past four to six months, but added that pinpointing the impact has been difficult. so long as advertising platforms tinker with their algorithms in response.

“There have been many platform anomalies and customer acquisition cost spikes, for which we don’t really know the reasons”he has declared. “It’s frighteningly reassuring that it’s not just us.”

Shelly Cove’s Schroeder slashed its digital ad budget to a third from a month ago, hoping repeat customers will keep the business afloat. “It’s irresponsible to say Apple killed my business'”he said. “I’m thinking about it: I realized I was too dependent on Facebook”.

He added: “Any small business, at least online ones, is at the mercy of every whim of these big tech giants. There is just no way around them. So if they do something that wants to fool you, well you’re screwed“.