For Apple, Made in Taiwan products will now be Made in China

Apple asked its suppliers a Taiwan to mention the China in the indications of provenance of chips and components intended for the production of iPhones and other items, thus specifying “Made in Taiwan, China” or “made in Taipei, China”. According to Japanese newspaper Nikkei Asia, the Cupertino company’s request was sent on Friday 5 August to Taiwanese suppliers of essential parts of Apple products, including the upcoming iPhone 14, to comply with a Beijing law banning entry into the territory. Chinese to products labeled as “Made in Taiwan” or “made in the Republic of China”, the official name of the unrecognized government of Taipeithe. The law dates back to 2015, but so far it has not really been implemented by the Chinese customs authorities.

But after the visit to Taipei of the president of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, and the resulting tensions between the United States and China, Beijing has decided to ensure the rigorous application of the rule on geographical origin. Companies that do not comply with the law and continue to use words “made in Taiwan” or “Republic of China” on products destined for China – reports Nikkei – risk penalties of up to 4,000 yuan (about 580 euros) or the blocking of goods. The request for Apple to scrupulously follow Chinese legislation came after shipments from last Thursday Taiwan at one of the Chinese factories where the iPhone is assembled were subjected to checks to see if the import declaration form or the electronic product cartons were labeled as coming from Taiwan. Hence the reaction of the American giant to avoid tensions with the authorities of Beijing and disruptions in the supply of chip.

