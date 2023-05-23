A multi-million dollar multi-year contract has led Broadcom to conquer all-time highs on the stock market. There are no figures or duration, but the client is known: Apple. The most valuable private company in the world relies on its neighbor in San José (California) for supplies and that has been enough to boost the price of Broadcom, which has marked a maximum of $ 698.99 per title on Tuesday. With this contract, the iPhone manufacturer increases its supply from the United States with which it wants to be less dependent on foreign supply chains.

Broadcom, which is already a regular supplier to Apple, has increased in value by 25% so far this year, has a market capitalization or market value of 290,000 million dollars (about 270,000 million euros), more than the four largest Spanish companies (Inditex, Iberdrola, Santander and BBVA) by value on the stock market together. Apple is worth $2.7 trillion.

Broadcom has not even revealed to the supervisor the amount of the agreement: “Some Broadcom subsidiaries have signed two independent multi-year contracts with Apple,” it merely says, “they are intended to supply a series of radio frequency components and modules and high-performance wireless devices for use in Apple products. according to the communication sent to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC) by its chief financial officer, Kirsten Spears.

Through a statement, Apple has at least pointed out that these are multi-billion dollar contracts. “Through this collaboration, Broadcom will develop 5G radio frequency components – including FBAR filters – and cutting-edge wireless connectivity components,” says the iPhone manufacturer. FBAR filters are a type of high-performance microchip communications specific. They will be designed and built at several US technology and manufacturing centers, including Fort Collins, Colorado, where Broadcom has facilities.

“We are delighted to make commitments that harness the ingenuity, creativity, and innovative spirit of American manufacturing,” Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, said in the statement. “All Apple products depend on technology designed and built here in the United States, and we will continue to deepen our investments in the American economy because we have unwavering faith in the future of the United States,” he adds in a message that is music to the ears. of Joe Biden, who successfully promoted a law in the first half of his term to promote investment in microprocessor manufacturing in the United States.

Apple says the deal is part of a commitment it made in 2021 to invest $430 billion in the US economy over five years. Apple is currently on track to meet its target through direct spending on US suppliers, data center investments, US investments and other spending, the company says, as it tries to reduce its dependence on China for the risks it poses. supposes the tense relationship between the two superpowers.

Apple is Broadcom’s largest client and accounts for around 20% of its turnover. The company led by Tim Cook has considered developing its own microprocessors to replace those supplied by Broadcom (as it produces other of its computers, mobile phones, tablets and accessories), but this contract is an accolade for the manufacturer.

Broadcom reached an agreement a year ago to acquire VMware in a transaction valued at 61,000 million dollars in cash and shares. It is one of the largest purchases in the technology sector in its history. If it goes ahead successfully, Broadcom would remove the thorn from the frustrated purchase of Qualcomm, which would have been the largest in the history of the sector and which was vetoed in 2018 by the Government of Donald Trump, who considered it a threat to to national security. Despite being founded in the United States, Broadcom was headquartered in Singapore. Since then, he has relocated to San Jose, California, about 20 miles from VMware’s Palo Alto headquarters.

