The brief stay of Manzana as the world’s only $3 trillion company was short-lived because, one day after the company reported its third consecutive quarter of declining sales due to weak demand for iPhones. Shares of the Cupertino, California-based tech giant closed down 4.8% on Friday, bringing its market capitalization down to $2.86 trillion, still a robust figure.

In the three-month period ending July 1, the third quarter of Manzanaposted revenue of $81.8 billion, a 1.4% decrease from the second quarter and a 3% year-over-year drop.

The tech giant’s chief financial officer, Luca Maestri, mentioned in a conference call on Thursday that the performance of Manzana it would be similar in its last quarter of the year.

If Maestri is right, one more drop would mark the longest losing streak that Manzana has experienced in two decades.

Shares of the California-based company have risen nearly 50% so far this year. In June, Manzana it became the first company in history to reach a market capitalization of $3 trillion.

Manzana it is the most valuable company in the world by more than $1 trillion dollars.

Microsoft ranks second and the Saudi oil company ranks third, with market capitalizations of $2.4 trillion and $2.1 trillion, respectively.

On his earnings call, the CEO of ManzanaTim Cook, attributed the “exchange rate mishaps” to the disappointing sales of the most famous device of Manzanahe iphoneas a stronger dollar has affected the company’s revenues, which come mainly from international countries.

Sales of the smartphone fell 2.94% to $39.7 billion in the third quarter, just shy of the $39.8 billion analysts had expected, according to Bloomberg. The executives of Manzana They noted on the earnings call that the smartphone market will slow in the United States.

Earlier this week, the mobile phone chipmaker and provider of iPhonesQualcomm, reported that mobile device sales are weak and expects sales to range between $8.1 billion and $8.9 billion in the fiscal fourth quarter.

The midpoint of that range is well below the $8.79 billion average estimated by analysts, Bloomberg reported, sending Qualcomm shares tumbling in their biggest intraday drop since 2020.

Executives said they expected the smartphone to perform better in the fiscal fourth quarter, but did not specify by how much.

sales of iPhones weaker than anticipated were offset by subscription services such as AppleTV+which now has 975 million paying subscribers, Cook said.

Maestri added that Manzana is “carefully managing its expenses,” and that “operating expenses of $18.7 billion were at the low end of the guidance range we provided at the beginning of the year.”

At the beginning of this year, Manzana made two rounds of cost cuts that affected hundreds of contractors and workers on the company’s retail development and curation teams, which oversee the construction and maintenance of the manufacturer’s retail stores. iphone.

And despite these headwinds abroad, sales of the iphone in China they rose 8% year-on-year thanks to the country ending its “zero COVID” strategy at the end of January. The wearables of Manzanaincluding his apple watch and AirPodsalso performed well in China.

The demand for iPhone 14 has slowed as the company prepares to launch its iPhone 15 Pro and ProMaxwhich promise to have larger screens than previous models, a titanium frame with thinner bezels around the screen, and a faster processor.

Although a release date has yet to be announced, the iPhones They are usually submitted in early September, a few weeks before the end of the fourth quarter.

Around the same time, the tech giant will also release the Apple WatchSeries 9 and the Apple Watch Ultrawhich is expected to come with a major processor upgrade and is rumored to be available in pink, possibly in response to the recent fever of Barbie.

Via: New York Post

Editor’s note: Tim Cook must go gentlemen, I have no idea who can take his place but I doubt I can do worse as president of Manzana.