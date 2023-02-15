Apple it is a company that you will certainly know and that does not need too many introductions, after all it is one of the leading companies in the technology sector capable of boasting a large share of loyal users. We are here today as some serious vulnerabilities were discovered recently, fixed right now via new updates!

Apple: fixed serious vulnerabilities, run to update!

By now we know, the risks on the web are always many and when potentially harmful vulnerabilities are discovered it is important to run for cover immediately with quick fixes. Apple is always very timely on this and when recently the Citizen Lab of the University of Toronto found three serious vulnerabilities, the fixes arrived in no time at all.

In fact, with the recent updates released for iOS, iPadOS and macOS, Apple has corrected these problems classified as “at serious risk” (75.8/100), including CVE-2023-23529 which is defined as of type 0-day. This is a vulnerability that could be actively exploited for targeted attacks and that affects the WebKit safari web rendering engine: through malicious web pages it would be possible andperform operating system shutdowns and execute malicious code remotely.

This all affects several Apple devices, including

for smartphones: iPhone 8 and later

for iPads: Pro, Air 3rd gen and later, 5th gen and later, mini 5th gen and later

for PCs: Macs running macOS Ventura

Or to go more specifically We are talking about:

Safari version earlier than 16.3.1

iOS and iPadOS in versions prior to 16.3.1

macOS Ventura in versions prior to 13.2.1

In short, we can only reiterate the dangers of these vulnerabilities and warmly invite you to proceed with the updates as soon as possible in case you have of affected devices!