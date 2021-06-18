E.t is barely a decade between the events in Dahvi Waller’s “Mrs. America ”, a chronicle of the American women’s movement, and Annie Weisman’s“ Physical ”, the liberation story of a mother and wife through aerobics in the early 1980s. It’s a bit as if Weisman Waller’s story spun off, with more humor, but instead of being told from the perspective of influential feminists – and their eponymous conservative nemesis Phyllis Schlafly – from the perspective of a supposedly feminist liberated housewife and mother. Rose Byrne plays a leading role in both pieces – there as the ultra-cool feminist icon Gloria Steinem, who, to her own contrition, gets a hearing mainly because of her attractiveness; here as Sheila Rubin, mother of a four-year-old and wife of a self-loving would-be left-wing politician (Rory Scovel), whose self-hatred drives her into the still young aerobics movement.

Sheila sometimes appears as a cross-sum of Steinem and Schlafly. Schlafly turned her own oppression into a political career of ingratiation with male role models, only to have to end up realizing that that wouldn’t give her a place at the men’s table either. Sheila is heading in the opposite direction. She does not know how to secure her limited power over her own life at first other than to submit to the subtle humiliations of her husband, who considers himself enormously progressive, and in the process almost pass away inwardly with self-contempt. Until she finds an outlet for the pent-up frustration.

Weisman’s series is populated by various female characters who sabotage themselves and those around them. There is the funky bunny who runs an aerobics studio and treats her environment with sharp contempt – just to be on the safe side. There is the jovial Greta, who wraps herself in protective armor made of bacon. And then there are the men: Sheila’s husband Danny, who juggles political fantasies to compensate for being thrown out as a university lecturer; Danny’s hippie college friend Jerry (Geoffrey Arend), who is still tapping the old Lenin sayings to avoid looking at his own stagnation; Bunny’s lover Tyler (Lou Taylor Pucci), an eternal child.

The self-important behavior of the guys only with difficulty conceals their incompetence, and although they consider themselves to be totally progressive, they feel right at home in their traditional role models. They miss the fact that their wives are almost bursting with anger. The cracks in Sheila’s painstakingly controlled facade are not difficult to see. The desperation in her gaze, her nervousness, the constant alert. Alone: ​​Nobody is looking.

The outside and the inside

Weisman also wrote for “Desperate Housewives” in seasons seven and eight. The influences cannot be overlooked. But this series is harder, darker, but also more ironic than Marc Cherry’s saga from Wisteria Lane. “We’re exploring the schism between the outside and the inside that plagues so many women,” Annie Weisman said in a press conference on the series. “It’s not about what women see in the mirror, but about what they have absorbed from the culture, from the family.”

Weisman’s series is groundbreaking in that it shows its main character in all of its tragedy, without blurring, relentlessly. Sheila counteracts the pent-up anger with unfounded eating and vomiting attacks. Your inner monologues are spiteful, vicious, bitter, not only to yourself but also to others. Male TV critics accused the series that their heroine was “unsympathetic”. But Weisman has created an uncomfortable, difficult female role here that is on a par with the difficult men in recent TV history. Sheila is not a lovable victim who suffers from oppression and is thirsting for liberation, but a woman whom the demands of the past and current decade are breaking in at the same time, who threatens to lose all orientation and who saves herself in a surprising hobby: aerobics .

For Sheila there is pure physicality here, and the simultaneously sensual and aggressive choreographies turn into a kind of shadow dance of her anger. She develops new muscles for her self-confidence, but it takes a while before she can straighten up with them. And there lies the problem: It takes several episodes too long. Because this series too succumbs to the streaming curse of unnecessary length that afflicts so many contemporary productions. Over ten episodes, even if only half an hour, you risk losing patience with Sheila’s self-development in large loops, and in the end you may even lose interest. This is a pity.

Physical runs from today on AppleTV +.