Bigtech revenue was $117.154 billion; company closed fiscal quarter with profit of US$ 29.998 billion

Apple released this Thursday (2.Feb.2023) the financial statement for the 4th quarter of 2022, ended on December 31, 2022. big tech recorded revenue of US$ 117.154 billion. The amount represents a 5% drop compared to the same period in 2021, which corresponded to US$ 123.945 billion.

Here’s the full of the report (3 MB, in English).

The company’s net profit fell to US$ 29.998 billion. In the 4th quarter of 2021, Apple recorded $34.630 billion.

Per share, profits from the company founded by Steve Jobs were US$ 1.88 – which also meant a drop in the same quarter of 2021, which had a value of US$ 2.10.

The iPhone, Apple’s smartphone line, was the best-selling product. THE big tech from California earned US$ 65.775 billion with cell phones. Despite this, the gain was lower than that of the same period in 2021, when it reached US$ 71.628 billion.

The brand’s computer sales amounted to US$ 7.735 billion. Even so, the value did not exceed that achieved in the same quarter of 2021, which was US$ 10.852 billion.