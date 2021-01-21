Almost two years have passed since Apple launched its last mini tablet and reports from the well-known analyst specializing in the Cupertino firm, Ming-Chi Kuo, say it is time to renew this year. A leak of xleaks7 It puts us in a situation of what we can expect from this iPad Mini 6, the smallest and cheapest tablet of the firm that leads the segment of electronic tablets.

What would the iPad Mini 6 look like

According to the information (unconfirmed by an Apple that takes its developments in the most absolute secrecy) the screen of the iPad Mini 6 would have a size of 9.15 inch. for a significant increase from the current model’s 7.9 inches.

The trend of increasing screen diagonals while maintaining the same footprint of the device is present in this model that shows a significant cut in the size of the bezels, which are currently too large. In this way, the display capacity would be increased by maintaining the same chassis that is assigned a size of 203.2 x 134.8 x 6.25 mm. Apple would continue to use Retina technology with True Tone for this model (although it could surprise with the use of the new mini-LEDs) and would have support for the Apple Pencil stylus.

The images (renders) show screen holes for both the front camera and Touch ID, which apparently remains for cost reasons while the iPhone and iPad Pro have already switched to Face ID. However, the text of the report is a bit more ambiguous and says that the fingerprint sensor would be under the screen.

It is a technology you are working on and the dedicated sensor may only be shown on the mockup to demonstrate where it could be located. If we remove the perforation, as it should be in the final product, it would look much more like what we would expect from a refreshed and more modern iPad Mini 6.

Regarding the internal hardware, there is talk of a Apple A14 Bionic as an engine of sufficient performance for this type of tablets. Apple has several chipsets to choose from, old and new models as internal development has expanded to replace Intel’s x86 architecture in Mac computers. The amount of RAM the device would include is unknown, although it has never been a problem at Apple that has made the most of it with software optimization. Neither storage, which would offer a minimum of 64 Gbytes.

A tablet is not an ideal device for taking images so we do not think that it is an element that is too improved in the iPad Mini 6 in front of the 8 Mpx rear camera with f / 2.4 aperture and five-element lens of the model current. The front camera itself is more important for the videoconferencing capacity and we will surely see some improvement.

iPad Mini 6, the cheapest, smallest and lightest tablet in Apple’s catalog, could be presented in March with the latest version of the iPad OS for a availability in spring. If the iPad Pro are looking to “replace” laptops, this mini would seek to increase market share.