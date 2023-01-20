Apple it is a company that does not need too many introductions. Between iPhones, iPads, PCs, headphones and much more, users undoubtedly have a vast range of company products that are perfect for every need. Today, however, we want to tell you about a completely different device: HomePods!

Apple: second generation HomePod arrives!

In case you don’t know HomePod, it is the well-known Apple-branded speaker with Siri integrated inside, perfect for installing in your living room. In short, a sort of Alexa of the Big Apple. After the first release of the device in 2017 and its mini variant made instead in 2020, the company has now presented the seSecond Generation HomePod!

It is a refinement of the previous model, with many improvements regarding home automation and the management of connected objects. An excellent product to create your own “home of the future”. Of course, it also improves sound quality, just as SVP of Worldwide Marketing Greg Joswiak explains.

The new second generation HomePod, unlike the mini one of 2020, will also arrive in Italy immediately, will be available in the two colors “white” and “midnight”, made of fabric and without seams and you can already pre-order it at the price of 349 euros. Even if its official launch on the market will take place on February 3rd.

In short, an excellent device and in case you are interested we also leave you the technical characteristics here: