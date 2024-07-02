However, in the case of the original HomePod, discontinued just three years ago, it seems that Apple is accelerating the classification process. But what does this label mean and what does it mean for the owners of these devices?

Apple has officially added the first HomePod, the first AirPods, and the iPhone X to its list of “vintage” products . This label technically refers to products that the company stopped distributing more than five years ago and less than seven years ago.

A “vintage” label that creates some problems

But what does the “vintage” label change for the owners of these devices? For the owners of “vintage” devices, as they are now the first HomePod, the first AirPods or the iPhone Xthe label does not imply the impossibility of repair the product. However, spare parts availability may be limited and repairs may take longer.

Apple has not yet classified these products as “obsolete,” which would mean that they would no longer be eligible for any hardware support. However, if you have multiple “vintage” devices that need repairs, it is advisable to act quickly.

iPhone X

While service and repairs are still available from Apple and authorized service providers, availability of replacement parts may now be limited and repairs may take longer to complete.

The first HomePod, the first AirPods, and the iPhone X were all major innovations in their field. The first AirPods, launched in 2016, were among the first truly successful wireless earbuds, while the iPhone X, released in 2017, introduced Face ID. While it has obviously not received major software updates for some time now, its two direct successors, the iPhone XS and iPhone XR, will receive the new iOS 18, albeit not in full: here’s the full list of compatible devices, with a few surprises.

