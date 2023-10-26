Apple may have to remove the “carbon neutrality” label from its products in Europe, as the European Commission deems the claim misleading.

As part of the recent Wonderlust event, Apple spent time presenting both new products and its alleged radical intentions in favor of the environment.

The words from last September regarding the achievement of carbon neutrality for the company’s first device currently sound somewhat opaque. The statement referred in particular to the new Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 and to the FineWoven strap that replaces the previous leather ones, a change considered by the manufacturer to be a big step forward in reducing emissions. The main European consumer group, known as European Consumer Organisation (BEUC), now calls into question the company’s ecological initiatives, casting doubt on the Cupertino giant’s continuous statements regarding zeroing the environmental impact of its products by 2030.

The consumer accusation Carbon Neutral could definitively disappear from Apple-branded products, as far as Europe is concerned The consumer protection body highlighted how Apple’s statements on carbon neutrality are misleading as they are based on the purchase of carbon credits, which do not represent a sustainable solution to the problem of climate change. See also Vanillaware has announced an event for its 20th anniversary Monique Goyens, head of the association, told the Financial Times that such claims are scientifically inaccurate and mislead consumers.

The European Parliament and the Council subsequently agreed to ban marketing that uses greenwashing keywordsbanning Apple from terms like “eco-friendly” and “climate neutral.” Ursula Pachl, deputy director general of BEUC, intervened to reinforce the accusations that “carbon neutrality” is a simple slogan for greenwashing, a smokescreen by companies to manipulate the idea that they are taking serious measures to reduce the impact climate.