林亦LYi, Bilibil content creator and Chinese engineer, interviewed Bob Borchers – Apple’s vice president for Worldwide Product Marketing – on his YouTube channel and asked why the new Apple MacBook Pro they only use 8GB of memory. The answer, in short, is that Apple basically has 8GB of memory like 16 GB on other systems.
Borchers explains that the 8 GB, thanks to a efficient use, compression and a unified memory architecture give superior results compared to non-Apple products. The vice president therefore invites people to try MacBook Pros and not rely solely on a comparison between the specifications of the new models and rival PCs.
Of course they are also available models over 8 GB of memory, but the cost increases. The criticism aimed at Apple is that selling a product categorized as Pro with only 8 GB of memory is not correct, especially if the target audience is (also) professionals who want to use a MacBook Pro to work in the video editing and graphic.
Borchers’ full statement
Borchers said, “Comparing our memory to other systems is really not equivalent, because we have such efficient use of memory, we use memory compression, and we have a unified memory architecture. In reality, 8GB on a MacBook Pro M3 probably are similar to 16 GB on other systems. We are just able to use them much more efficiently. For this reason, I would like people to come and try what they want to do on their systems, and I believe they will see incredible performance. If you look at the raw data and the raw capabilities of these systems, they are truly phenomenal. And this is where I think people need to look beyond the specs and look beyond the capabilities, listening to trusted people like you who have actually used the systems.”
