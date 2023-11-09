林亦LYi, Bilibil content creator and Chinese engineer, interviewed Bob Borchers – Apple’s vice president for Worldwide Product Marketing – on his YouTube channel and asked why the new Apple MacBook Pro they only use 8GB of memory. The answer, in short, is that Apple basically has 8GB of memory like 16 GB on other systems.

Borchers explains that the 8 GB, thanks to a efficient use, compression and a unified memory architecture give superior results compared to non-Apple products. The vice president therefore invites people to try MacBook Pros and not rely solely on a comparison between the specifications of the new models and rival PCs.

Of course they are also available models over 8 GB of memory, but the cost increases. The criticism aimed at Apple is that selling a product categorized as Pro with only 8 GB of memory is not correct, especially if the target audience is (also) professionals who want to use a MacBook Pro to work in the video editing and graphic.