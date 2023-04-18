Apple Savings you’ve probably never heard of it, after all it’s a brand new service that does just what you can imagine: it allows you to deposit money as a sort of checking account and brings really interesting benefits! Here you are all the details about it.

Apple Savings: the Apple current account arrives!

As you may know three years ago Apple decided to produce a useful and convenient credit card, which unfortunately never arrived in Europe and still today it is usable only in the United States. Now, after the card, there is also the Apple current account, which takes the name of Apple Saving and which offers truly sensational advantages.

Apple Savings bills itself as a sort of savings account offering an interest rate of 4.15% per annum, thus exceeding the national average by as much as 10 times, as declared by the company itself. There are no fees, there are no restrictions and not even a minimum deposit: you can simply manage your money at will through the Wallet app. In addition, the account can also be transferred to the cashback of up to 3% that the card offers, and as if that weren’t enough, you can transfer the money from Apple Savings to Apple Cash or to your bank account without paying any commission, as Jennifer specified Bailey, VP of Apple Pay and Wallet:

“Savings helps our users extract more value from Daily Cash, the greatest benefit for Apple Card holders, by providing them with an easy way to save money every day. Our goal is to create tools that help users lead a healthier financial life, and the integration of Savings into Apple Card allows them to spend, send and save Daily Cash directly and seamlessly, all from one place.”

In short, a really well-studied and inviting service and we can’t help but hope that one day it will also arrive in Italy, obviously accompanied by the much-loved credit card!