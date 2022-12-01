Mexico City.- As has been the case since 2012, Apple held the App Store Awards 2022 edition, in which the apple company’s app market rewards the best in applications and games for its devices.

“With so many wonderful apps in the world, selecting the winners was no easy task. As always, we focused on technical innovation, user experience, and design. We also took into account the impact of each one on our lives,” reported App Store in a statement.

For Apple, the app that turned out to have the best features for iPhone users was BeReal, a French app launched in 2020 that seeks to be a different social network, with disruptive options such as the inability to place filters on photos or only publish when the app dictates it during the day.

Meanwhile, the winning game for iPhone was Apex Legends, considered by Apple to be the best version of the title to date.

When it comes to iPad, GoodNotes5 emerged as the best app thanks to its excellent compatibility with Apple Pencil and its advanced collaboration tools, according to the App Store. While the best game was Moncage.

For Mac, the award-winning app was MacFamilyTree and Inscription was considered the best game of 2022. Speaking of the Apple Watch, which only allows apps, Gentler Streak rose as the best game of the year.

Vix, which was relaunched this year by TelevisaUnivision, managed to be crowned the best app for Apple TV, while the game of the year was El Hijo.

The Arcade Game of the Year category went to Wylde Flowers. While the winners of the cultural impact award were: Dot’s Home, How We Feel, Inua, Locket Widget and Water Tracker.