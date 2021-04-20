The new Apple event was carried out this Tuesday, and something that stood out in particular was for presenting several novelties related to the systems iMac. This line of computers now stand out for having the chip M1, which was designed by the company itself.

They also stand out for being as stylish as possible thanks to their slim structure and will be available in seven different colors. These machines have other attractive additions.

The new iMac will be available in seven colors

They have two small fans, which stand out for being very quiet. As for its screens, they are 24 inches (60.96 cm), with 11.3 million pixels and capable of displaying a resolution of 4K.

They also stand out for having technology True tone, which allows them to have 500 nits of brightness. Something that also has built-in is a high definition camera, which is ideal for broadcasts through the Internet.

This new line of computers iMac from Manzana they also have microphones that complement the above. Another of their characteristics is that they support spatial audio technology and Dolby Atmos, which translates into excellent sound quality.

They are 85% faster and have 50% better graphics performance than the previous model. They have four ports USB-C (two of them Thunderbolt) and the power outlet has a port Ethernet.

Apple computers that outperform their predecessors

The Magic Keyboard included with this iMac includes technology TouchID, which is very much in line with current demands. Now, what will the price of these computers be? Depending on its configuration, its price may vary.

As far as the United States is concerned, it could be between $ 1,299 to $ 1,699. But as for Mexico, it is managed that it would be between the $ 33,499 to $ 43,999 pesos.

The configurations of these systems Manzana would be as follows:

– iMac M1 with eight-core CPU, seven-core GPU and 256GB of storage per $ 33,499 pesos.

– iMac M1 with eight-core CPU, eight-core GPU and 256GB of storage per $ 38,499 pesos.

– iMac M1 with eight-core CPU, eight-core GPU and 512GB of storage per $ 43,999 pesos.

They are expected to be available for reservation on April 30 of this year in the United States, but their departure in Mexico is pending.

Manzana made it clear that they will begin shipping to consumers in the second half of May.

It will only be a few days of waiting to be able to enjoy these advanced systems. Regarding the colors and that we mentioned before, those that will be available will be blue, green, pink, silver, yellow, orange and purple. There will also be a model VESA.

