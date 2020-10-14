The American company Apple on October 13 presented the new iPhone 12 smartphones with 5G support and disclosed the cost of the gadgets.

In Russia, pre-order for iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro will start on October 21. Russians will be able to reserve iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max on November 6.

The most budgetary version will cost 69.9 thousand rubles, the most expensive – from 109.9 thousand rubles.

iPhone 12 mini (5.4-inch diagonal) and iPhone 12 (6.1-inch) will be available in white, black, red, green and blue. RAM options will remain the same from 64GB to 256GB. The cost of these models will be 69.9 thousand and 79.9 thousand, respectively, for 64GB of memory.

The sale of gadgets starts on October 23.

In turn, the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max (display diagonal 6.7 inches) will cost between 99.9 and 109.9 thousand rubles. Memory capacity – 128 GB, 256 GB and 512 GB. Smartphones are available in black, gold, blue and silver.

All smartphones support the 5G network, have an OLED display and the new ultra-durable Ceramic Shield glass protection. In addition, the new items are 11% thinner than their predecessors. The iPhone 12 has a dual camera, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max has another one for telephoto shooting.

Experts believe that the demand for new items will be less than for the iPhone 11 – there are practically no technical innovations, except for the support for 5G that is irrelevant in Russia.