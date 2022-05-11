Apple announced on Tuesday that it will stop producing the iPod, its famous mp3 player, which revolutionized the music industry in the early 2000s.

The company will focus on the brand’s other popular products, such as the iPhone. “The spirit of the iPod lives on. We’ve built an incredible music experience into all of our products, from the iPhone to the Apple Watch,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s vice president of international marketing.

“Music has always been central to Apple, and making it accessible to hundreds of millions of users, as the iPod did, has had an impact not only on the music industry, but also redefined the way music is discovered, heard and shared.” , Joswiak pointed out.

The iPod will continue to be available at the brand’s points of sale while supplies last, the Californian company said.

Rectangular and white in color, the iPod was launched in 2001, and was quickly successful. The mp3 file player and the iTunes program, also from 2001, profoundly changed the world of music, popularizing legal downloading at a time when many websites allowed the user to download movies and music for free.

Since its launch, Apple has sold about 450 million iPods, according to specialist firm Loup Ventures, quoted by the New York Times. The device has largely contributed to making the apple company the giant of today, as it served as the inspiration for the creation of the iPhone.