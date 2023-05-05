Apple’s revenue and profit fell in the first quarter of this year, the second of its fiscal year. The increase in sales of the iPhone, its flagship product, and in revenue from services have not been able to offset the sharp drop in Macs and other products, according to the accounts communicated this Thursday by the company directed by Tim Cookwhich exceed analysts’ forecasts.

Billing between January and March of this year was 94,836 million dollars (about 86,100 million euros at the current exchange rate), 3% less than in the same period of 2022. It is the second consecutive drop in revenue. This time it is the result of product sales falling 5%, to 73,929 million dollars, while services grew 5%, to 20,907 million dollars. Without the currency impact of almost five points, revenue would have grown.

The head of Apple, Tim Cook, has puffed up with the evolution of services: “We have broken all-time revenue records in the App Store, Apple Music, iCloud and payment services. And now, with more than 975 million paid subscriptions, we are reaching even more people with our range of services”, he said on the analyst conference call.

When product sales are analyzed, those of the iPhone, its flagship product, grow 1.5%, but those of the Mac sink more than 30%. Computer sales had a strong boom during the pandemic due to confinement and teleworking, but this advance in sales has caused them to slow down later. Revenues from the sale of iPads also fell sharply, and those of other products somewhat less.

Record in Spain and Mexico

There have been significant differences by region. Europe becomes the engine of income, which falls in America, China and Japan and grows in the rest of Asia. But within each region there are also differences: “We are especially satisfied with the results obtained in emerging markets and have achieved all-time records in Mexico, Indonesia, the Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates,” Tim Cook said at the conference with analysts Without being an absolute record, it has been the best first quarter of the calendar year in other markets, including India, Brazil and Malaysia. And outside of emerging markets, it was also a record quarter in Spain, Australia, Canada and Switzerland, CFO Luca Maestri later pointed out.

The drop in sales is transferred to the bottom of the income statement, with lower margins and operating results. Regarding net profit, it fell by 3.4%, up to 24,160 million dollars. It is the second consecutive quarter of decline after years of strong growth.

In the first half of its fiscal year, Apple’s turnover has been 211,990 million dollars, 4.2% less than the previous year. The benefit, meanwhile, decreased by 9%, up to 54,158 million dollars. The second quarter of its fiscal year has been better than the first and has exceeded analysts’ expectations, so the company’s shares move higher in the hours after the closing of the session.

“We are pleased to announce an all-time record for Services and a record March quarter for iPhone despite the difficult macroeconomic environment, and that our installed base of active devices has reached an all-time high.” Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, said in a statement. “We continue to invest for the long term and lead with our values, including the breakthrough towards building carbon-neutral products and supply chains by 2030.”

share repurchase

“Our year-on-year business performance improved compared to the December quarter, and we generated strong operating cash flow of $28.6 billion while returning more than $23 billion to shareholders during the quarter,” said Luca Maestri. , Apple’s chief financial officer. “Given our confidence in Apple’s future and the value we see in our shares, our board has authorized an additional $90 billion for share repurchases. We are also increasing our quarterly dividend for the 11th consecutive year.”

In addition to the additional $90 billion share buyback program, Apple’s board of directors has approved a dividend of $0.24 per share, an increase of 4%. The dividend will be paid on May 18, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 15, 2023.

