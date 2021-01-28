The American company Apple recorded a record growth in revenue, which for the first time exceeded $ 100 billion. This is reported by Business Insider with reference to the company’s report.

Apple generated $ 111.4 billion in revenue between October and December. This indicator recorded an increase of 21 percent compared to the same period last fiscal year, when the company recorded revenue of $ 91.8 billion.

Apple CFO Luca Maestri said the company’s international sales for the quarter were 64 percent. The company has a market capitalization of nearly $ 2.4 trillion.

Earlier, MacOtakara reported that Apple will release a new smartphone and headphones in the spring. According to information received by reporters from Apple supplier in China, the company will unveil two new devices in April. The corporation is announcing the next generation of its most affordable iPhone SE smartphone. Apple will also release the second version of its AirPods Pro wireless active noise canceling headphones.