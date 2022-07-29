Big tech revenue was $83 billion from April to June 2022

Apple reported net income of $19.4 billion for the quarter ended June 25, 2022. big tech released the financial statement for the period this Thursday (28.Jul.2022).

The company’s revenues hit a record $83 billion, representing a 2% year-over-year increase. Here’s the intact balance sheet (3MB).

The company’s cash dividend per common share is $0.23, payable on August 11.

