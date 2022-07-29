Big tech revenue was $83 billion from April to June 2022
Apple reported net income of $19.4 billion for the quarter ended June 25, 2022. big tech released the financial statement for the period this Thursday (28.Jul.2022).
The company’s revenues hit a record $83 billion, representing a 2% year-over-year increase. Here’s the intact balance sheet (3MB).
The company’s cash dividend per common share is $0.23, payable on August 11.
Here are Apple’s Q3 2022 results:
- Net income: US$ 19.442 billion (US$ 21.744 billion in 2021);
- Earnings per share: $1.20 ($1.30 in 2021);
- iPhone Revenue: $40.665 billion ($39.570 billion in 2021);
- Mac Revenue: $7.382 billion ($8.235 billion in 2021);
- iPad Revenue: $7.224 billion ($7,368 in 2021);
- Wearables, Home & Accessories Revenue: $8,084 ($8,775 in 2021);
- Service Revenue: US$19.604 billion (US$17,486 in 2021)
