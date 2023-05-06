Manzana reported better-than-expected second-quarter earnings last Thursday, raising hopes of a tentative tech recovery and sending the company’s shares higher.

The company reported revenue of $94.84 billion in its second-quarter earnings, compared with $92.96 billion expected, and an all-time high for its services division. It also reported a March quarter record in sales of iphone.

The report encouraged investors, after Manzana will post rare earnings with revenue, profit and sales losses on its previous earnings posted in February. At the time, the company cited supply chain issues for the drop, after its factories in China were hit by strict Covid-19 lockdowns and related protests in late 2022.

Tim Cook, CEO, said in an investor call accompanying the report on Thursday that those supply chain problems had disappeared. “We had no material shortages at all during the quarter on any of the products,” he said, adding that the company was pleased to have delivered positive results “despite the challenging macroeconomic environment.”

Despite the good performance, Manzana it struggled in other aspects of its business, seeing its second consecutive quarter of negative year-over-year growth and a decline in net income.

Mac sales fell more than 30% to $7.17 billion compared with analyst estimates for a 25% drop to $7.8 billion, according to Refinitiv. The company has its eyes on other markets, after sales in China fell 2.9% to $17.8 billion, a slightly larger drop than total revenue, and growth in the Americas slowed. On a call with investors, Cook highlighted the growing presence of Manzana in India as a bright spot for the company.

A 1.5% increase in revenue from iphone of Manzana contrasted with the broader consumer electronics industry, which is battling a decline in sales of smartphones, tablets and PCs as consumers and businesses who bought electronics during the pandemic adjust spending amid rising rates of interest and economic uncertainty.

Manzana It has long been seen as a relatively stable bet in the chaotic world of tech investing, with fewer fluctuations than competitors like Alphabet and Meta.

However, in its last two earnings reports, the company has warned of a continued economic slowdown. The strong quarter highlighted the company’s “brand durability” and how consistent demand for its iphone high-end products successfully offset other weaknesses in the business, said Jesse Cohen, a senior industry analyst.

Via: Guardian

Editor’s note: Definitely the iPhone continues to be Apple’s strong product and perhaps what keeps afloat situations that may present themselves as unfavorable.