With the recent unveiling of the new iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro lineup, Apple is marking a major shift in its approach to product packaging. An iconic element that has accompanied every iPhone purchase, the stickers with the bitten apple logo disappear from the packaging, thus marking the end of an era. This change, however, does not mark the end of this tradition. Users who purchase devices directly from Apple Stores will be able to request the stickers for free, while those who prefer to purchase online or through third-party retailers will have to do without them.

Apple has decided: stickers will be removed from iPhone packaging

Apple’s decision to remove the stickers appears to be in line with the Cupertino giant’s growing focus on environmental sustainability. Over the years, the company has launched numerous initiatives to reduce the environmental impact of its products. The new iPhone 16 and 16 Pro packaging has been designed to be completely plastic-free, a significant step towards the goal by Apple to become carbon neutral by 2030. This trend is not an isolated case, but is part of a broader strategy that aims to develop a more responsible and sustainable business model.

This isn’t the first time Apple has made a mistake with its packaging. Back in 2020, with the launch of the iPhone 12, the company began removing traditional accessories like the charger and EarPods, marking the beginning of a radical change in the way devices are packaged. The new iPad models, such as the iPad Pro M4 and iPad Air M2, have also followed suit, removing stickers from their packaging. This evolution has prompted other manufacturers to take similar measures, fueling a debate about the pragmatism, costs, and the role of these choices in driving users to purchase additional accessories.

Sustainability or commercial choice?

However, it remains to be seen whether these choices are truly motivated by a commitment to sustainability or whether they represent a business strategy to optimize profits. The removal of elements such as stickers and accessories has certainly reduced production and shipping costs, raising questions about the real motivations behind these decisions. In a world that is increasingly sensitive to ecological issues, Apple must balance commercial pressure with consumer expectations, who are increasingly attentive to the impact of their purchasing choices. The end of the iPhone sticker era is therefore a clear signal of the transformations underway, with sustainability at the heart of the brand’s future corporate strategy.