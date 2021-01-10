Apple has removed the Parler app, popular with supporters of US President Donald Trump, from its online store. It is reported by CNBC with reference to a company representative.

According to Apple, the company “has always supported different points of view,” but the App Store “has no place for threats of violence and illegal activities.” At the same time, the company said, Parler “did not take adequate measures to address the spread of these security threats,” so the application will be blocked until “these problems are resolved.”

Previously, Google has blocked the Parler app from its online store Google Play. According to a statement from Google, calls to violence have appeared on the platform. The company promised to return Parler if the company changes the moderation rules.

Related materials

On January 9, Twitter blocked Trump’s account indefinitely. According to the statement of the social network, the account of the head of state @realDonaldTrump was permanently frozen due to “the risk of further incitement to violence.” In addition, the Twitter leadership promised to block the account of any user who gave the floor to the US President.

Trump’s lockdowns began after the January 6 uprising by his supporters. They broke into the Capitol Building and surrounded the Senate Hall. The Senate and House of Representatives interrupted a meeting at which it was planned to approve the results of the electoral college vote. According to these results, Democrat Joe Biden won the presidential election. Five people were killed in the protest. Social media executives found a video in which Trump addressed protesters, urged them to end the uprising and go home, but said his election had been stolen, was deemed inappropriate.