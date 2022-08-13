New version brings improvements to “Telemoji” – the app’s exclusive emoji system; Review process was “obscure”, says company

The creator and CEO of Telegram, Pavel Durov, announced this Saturday (Aug. Apple Store for all users. The version brings improvements to the “Telemoji” – exclusive emoji system app. Now 10 new packs with animated expressions have been released for download.

The release of the new version comes after an imbroglio of about two weeks. On Wednesday (Aug 10), Durov accused the apple brand of holding the upgrade of the application in a process “obscure” of review.

For the executive, the movement to block the apple It is “intriguing”as it delays the release of a service that would bring a “entirely new dimension” to “low resolution static emoji”available on iPhones, iPads, iMacs and MacBooks.

“This is good for Telegram in the long run as we will now make Telemoji even more unique and recognizable. Additionally, we’ve included 10 other emoji packs in today’s update — along with the ability for any user to upload their own emojis.”wrote Durov.

The ability for users to create and save their own emojis is currently only available to app subscribers. According to the company’s CEO, this upgrade involved a complex “engineering challenge”.

Also on Wednesday (Aug 10), Durov stated that the next update –released now– would “revolutionizing the way people express themselves in messages”.