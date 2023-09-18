New version of the operating system improves communication in FaceTime and Messages apps and facilitates sharing via AirDrop

A Apple launches this Monday (September 18, 2023) the iOS 17. The company’s operating system update improves communication in FaceTime and Messages apps, makes sharing easier using AirDrop, and offers smarter text input that makes typing faster and more accurate.

Older iPhone models – such as the X, 8 and 8 Plus – will not be able to receive the update.

Read some of the new features in iOS 17:

FaceTime – it will be possible to leave a video or audio message when the other person does not answer the call;

– it will be possible to leave a video or audio message when the other person does not answer the call; messages – the application now transcribes audio messages and a new feature, “Did you arrive well?”, allows you to automatically notify a person when the user arrives at a destination;

– the application now transcribes audio messages and a new feature, “Did you arrive well?”, allows you to automatically notify a person when the user arrives at a destination; correction – corrections are now temporarily underlined for easy identification and the user can return to the original word with a tap;

– corrections are now temporarily underlined for easy identification and the user can return to the original word with a tap; NameDrop – with the update, it is now possible to send the phone number and email from one iPhone to the other when bringing the 2 devices together using the AirDrop wireless system;

– with the update, it is now possible to send the phone number and email from one iPhone to the other when bringing the 2 devices together using the AirDrop wireless system; AirDrop – it will also be possible to use the proximity of iPhones to start the transfer via AirDrop – sharing is interrupted when the devices are moved apart;

– it will also be possible to use the proximity of iPhones to start the transfer via AirDrop – sharing is interrupted when the devices are moved apart; SharePlay – bringing devices closer together will also be used to activate SharePlay, a feature that allows you to streaming from TV shows, movies and music during a FaceTime call;

– bringing devices closer together will also be used to activate SharePlay, a feature that allows you to from TV shows, movies and music during a FaceTime call; “On Hold” feature – when the iPhone is not in use and is placed horizontally, the screen can show calendar, weather and music information;

– when the iPhone is not in use and is placed horizontally, the screen can show calendar, weather and music information; contact poster – the user can choose the photo and name, with a personalized style, that will appear when people receive a call from you;

– the user can choose the photo and name, with a personalized style, that will appear when people receive a call from you; maps – the application can now save an area to be accessed even when the iPhone is not connected to the internet;

– the application can now save an area to be accessed even when the iPhone is not connected to the internet; stickers – the new version of the system brings effects to liven up the stickers created from Live Photos.

HOW TO INSTALL IOS17

To install the operating system update, follow these steps: