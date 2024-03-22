The iOS and iPadOS 17.4.1 versions bring improvements to the security of the operating system and resolve defects that Apple considers of delicate importance.

Shortly after the arrival of iOS 17.4 and iPadOS 17.4, Apple introduced iOS 17.4.1 and iPadOS 17.4.1, two small updates dedicated exclusively to fixing defects and improving security. These new versions, available for iPhone and iPad, can be downloaded and installed following the standard procedure in Settings -> General -> Software Update. This update, although modest, essentially perfects the system after the introduction of new features in previous versions; Apple highly recommends installing it, as it contains important fixes and key updates. Also released at the same time was visionOS 1.1.1, a small update for the Vision Pro OS, and iOS 16.7.7 and iPadOS 16.7.7, separate security updates for those still using the previous version of the operating system due to limitations in the hardware.

Here too, the focus is mainly on improving the security of the system. See also Censorship chan attacked? Criticize advertising from kimetsu no yaiba for hiding the necklines

Small resolutions The new versions of iOS and iPadOS are marked with build 21E236, replacing the previous build 21E219 of the 17.4 versions Among the “important security updates and bug fixes” for which no specific details were provided, we know there is a revision to the functioning of theCamera app. According to an Apple support document, a flaw found in iOS 17.4 was causing problems in the scan QR codes for iPad models, including the 6th and 7th generation, 10.5-inch iPad Pro, and 2nd generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

Prior to the release of this update, Apple recommended that users who were having difficulty scanning should use the “Code Scanner” feature in Control Center. Recently, Apple discontinued support for iOS 17.3.1, making it impossible to revert to this version once iOS 17.4 and later are installed.

iOS 17.4, launched by Apple on March 5, introduced several new features in response to DMA requests (Digital Markets Act).

Notably, iPhones in Europe can now accept app stores alternative to the App Store, browsers based on engines other than WebKit (also used by Safari), access the NFC chip, and more. See also Super Mario Bros. toys leaked | Atomix Update also included transcriptions in Apple podcastssecurity improvements for lost or stolen devices, improvements to Siri, new emojis, and more.