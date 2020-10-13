Apple introduced the iPhone 12 with 5G. The live recording of the product announcement is available at website companies.

The smartphone will be released in two versions – the regular iPhone 12 with a 6.1-inch screen and the iPhone 12 mini with a 5.4-inch screen. The smartphone is smaller than the iPhone SE and has the same features as the regular version of the phone, with the new Apple A14 chip supporting fifth generation networks. The chip has two high-performance cores and four for simple tasks, the graphics system has four cores. On the back of the device is a dual camera with 12 megapixel lenses each. Unlike the older phones in the line, the iPhone 12 does not have a telephoto lens.

The smartphone received an OLED display. Peak brightness is 1200 nits, and there is support for various HDR standards. The display resolution is 2532 by 1170 pixels, the pixel density is 460 ppi. The model differs from last year’s updated design with flat edges in the style of the iPhone 5. The body of the device is 11 percent thinner, 15 percent smaller and 16 percent lighter.

The smartphone has received MagSafe technology for attaching accessories to the back of the smartphone using magnets. For example, you can attach a wireless charger, case pocket and other accessories to iPhone 12. Apple will also release a special wireless charger for smartphones and watches.

Headphones and power supply will be lost from the kit. In the box with the smartphone, only the instruction and the Type-C-Lightning charging wire will remain. IPhone 12 starts at $ 799, iPhone 12 mini – $ 699. Sales will begin on October 23rd, while the mini version will go on sale later on November 13th.