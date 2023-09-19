Apple introduced public versions of iOS 17, iPadOS 17 and watchOS 10

Apple has released public versions of operating systems for its gadgets. This was reported by a Lenta.ru correspondent.

The new version of the OS for smartphones – iOS 17 – became available for download on the evening of September 18. The update includes customizable contact cards, an updated iMessage application, the ability to send delayed audio and video messages in FaceTime, and StandBy mode for iPhone.

The company also introduced iPadOS 17 and watchOS 10 – operating versions for tablets and smartwatches, respectively. All of them were available for downloading to users from Russia. The operating system for computers, macOS Sonoma, will be released on September 26.

New iOS 17 available for second generation iPhone SE, iPhone Xr, iPhone Xs and newer devices. The iPadOS 17 operating system can be installed on the sixth generation iPad, fifth generation iPad mini, third generation iPad Air, and all iPad Pro models. WatchOS 10, released for watches, is available for Apple Watch 4, Apple Watch SE and newer devices.

At the end of June, analysts at Green Smartphones said that smartphone users found Google’s operating system more convenient than iOS. The report’s authors found that, on average, iPhone owners and iOS users are more likely to turn to search engines for help to clarify certain device functions.