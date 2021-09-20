After having presented it last June, during the World Developers Conference (WWDC21), Apple this Monday launched the new versions of its operating system: iOS 15, iPadOS and WatchOS 8‌. The new software stands out for renewing several features in a certain number of iPhones, iPad tablets, and Apple Watch smartwatches.

iOS 15, although it seems a minor renovation, introduces better ones referring to the system-specific applications. There are also new features at the interface level and several new modes.

Those who decide to upgrade their equipment will be able to install Safari extensions on the iPhone, as they work on Mac computers, for example.

They also arrived improvements in Facetime– Now we can create call links, control noise cancellation from the iPhone (without headphones) and blur the background of video calls.

The new mode of concentration for create multiple usage profiles so that, depending on the area or time in which the user is, receive (or stop receiving) notifications of what we want. This implementation is oriented to productivity, as they warned.

The operating system iOS 15 introduces modifications in several characteristics of the iPhone.

Through function SharePlay they will be able to share with other users, in real time, music with Apple Music or Apple TV programs, synchronizing the contents that we see with those of the other user.

In the chamber the text recognition on camera– Similar to Google Lens, but automatic. The camera recognizes text and translates it immediately.

The 3D maps Apple Maps reach a certain number of countries, among which Argentina does not appear. They offer more information and we finally have a live view, similar to the Street View of Google Maps.

The weather applications They were completely redesigned, now show new information and have renewed animations.

The Siri artificial intelligence It is now able to announce notifications on AirPods and compatible devices. In addition, Siri now works locally and offline, so it is much faster.

Spotlight: you are now able to search for content within photos. For example, it will recognize places, text, people, and all elements within photos to display them in Spotlight.

Better at Search: You can now search for your iPhone even when it’s turned off. The mobile reserves a sufficient amount of energy to locate it.

How to update to iOS 15

If you get a message stating that an update is available, Apple recommends hitting “Install” to update now. Or you can press “Later” and choose “Install tonight” or “Remind me later.”

If you choose “Install tonight”, you will only have to connect the device to a power outlet at night. The device will update automatically overnight.



Update iPhones automatically.

You can also try these steps: Plug the device into a power outlet and connect it to the internet through a Wi-Fi network. Then you have to go to Settings> General and then press Software update.

If the Download and install option appears, all you have to do is press to download the update, enter the code and then press Install now.



Enable automatic updates on iPhone.

The device can update automatically overnight while charging, if the function is enabled on the device. For that, you will have to enter the automatic updates section: Settings> General> Software update. Then tap Automatic updates and then turn on Download iOS updates.

The device will automatically update to the latest version of iOS or iPadOS. Some updates may have to be installed manually.

It should be remembered that when updating your iPhone or iPad, it will be necessary for the battery to be above 50% and it is highly recommended that you have a backup made, using iCloud or on your own Mac, through Finder.

Which model are compatible with iOS 15

Regarding the software compatibility with Apple equipment, IOS 15‌ is compatible with the same iPhones as iOS 13 and iOS 14, including older devices like the original iPhone SE and iPhone 6s. IOS 15 compatible devices are listed below.

Besides brand new Apple smartphones , the new OS is now available on the iPhone 12 and 12 mini; iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max; ‌IPhone SE‌ (2020); iPhone 11, ‌IPhone 11‌ Pro and 11 Pro Max; ‌IPhone‌ XS and XS Max, iPhone XR, ‌IPhone‌ X; ‌IPhone‌ 8 and 8 Plus; ‌IPhone‌ 7 and 7 Plus; ‌IPhone‌ 6s and 6s Plus; ‌IPhone SE‌ (2016); iPod touch (7th generation).



The version of the software for iPad tablets

Meanwhile, the IPadOS 15‌ version for tablets is compatible with all the same devices that so far run the previous versions iPadOS 13 and iPadOS 14. All iPad Pro and iPad models (fifth generation and later); iPad mini (4th generation and later); iPad Air (3rd generation and later) and ‌IPad Air‌ 2. ‌

For its part, the renewed WatchOS 8‌ software version can be installed on Apple Watch Series 3, Series 4, Series 5 and Series 6 models, as well as Apple Watch SE. Not compatible with the original 1st generation Apple Watch, Apple Watch Series 1, or Apple Watch Series 2.

