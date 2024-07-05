In a dramatic move, Apple Rejects Epic Games Store on iOS: it seemed that the application could finally make its debut on the App Store, but the Cupertino company refused the request and Epic Games appealed to the European Commission.

The reasons for this decision were initially unknown, but Epic has made them known and in fact it would seem to be a specious issue: According to Apple, the design and position of the ‘install’ button, as well as the wording ‘in-app purchases’, are too similar to those found on the App Store.

“We’re using the same naming conventions for ‘Install’ and ‘In-App Purchases’ that are used in popular app stores across multiple platforms,” ​​Epic Games explained, “and we are following the standard conventions for buttons in iOS apps. We’re just trying to create a store that mobile users can easily understand.”

“Apple’s refusal is arbitraryobstructive and in breach of the DMA, and we have shared our concerns with the European Commission. Barring further obstacles from Apple, we are ready to launch the Epic Games Store and Fortnite on iOS in the EU in the next two years.”