Apple has disclosed its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022, which is for the months of April, May and June. Earnings were $ 83 billion for a profit of $ 19.4 billion. Earnings per share are $ 1.20. However, this is an increase compared to last year in the same period, when Apple grossed a total of 81.43 billion with a profit of 21.74 billion dollars. Growth has been limited by supply chain problems, and by the new lockdowns that have hit China. IPhone sales grew in this quarter by 3 percent, Mac sales fell 10 percent, iPad fell 1.9 percent, Apple Watch fell 7.8 percent while services rose. 12 percent off. Tim Cook, CEO of the company, commented: “The record results this quarter of the year reveal Apple’s continued commitment to innovate and improve the lives of its customers. As always, we lead the industry with our values. , and we continue to express them in everything we do: from protecting our customers’ privacy to tools that improve accessibility, in our commitment to creating products for all. “