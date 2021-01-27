Manzana began distributing updates to its operating systems for two of its flagship products on Wednesday, such as the iPhone and iPad, after having discovered a series of vulnerabilities that could be targeted by cybercriminals.

The three flaws identified in the devices “may have been actively exploited”, as the technology company warns on the Support page where the update is detailed. Two were found in WebKit and one in Kernel, but the anonymity of its discoverer was kept in all three.

WebKit is the base engine of the Safari browser that is installed by default on both mobile devices. The bugs found would allow an attacker to execute arbitrary code remotely.

For its part, Kernel is the core of the operating system, and the vulnerability would lead to a malicious application being able to elevate privileges.

To prevent a cybercriminal from taking over your private data or taking control of your computer, the Cupertino giant recommends updating the operating system of the iPhone to iOS 14.4 or iPad to iPadOS 14.4. This modification is intended for iPhone 6s or later, an iPad Air 2 or later, an iPad mini 4 or later, or an iPod touch (7th generation).

How to update to iOS 14.4 or iPad 14.4 version

To install the new patch on iPhones and iPad directly on the cell phone there are two possibilities. On the one hand, you can manually verify if the update is already available or not. To do it, you have to go to “Settings”, then “General” and finally “Software Update”. There it will appear if you already have the new version.

Likewise, in a large part of the countries a notification usually reaches the cell phone informing that there is an update for the operating system.

Either with a user verification or alerted by the notification, it is advisable to have the phone charging or with a maximum charge and keep it connected to a Wi-Fi network. The process will take several minutes.

More warnings, but for the health of the user

On Monday, Apple had issued a warning around iPhone 12 phones and accessories that use wireless charging. MagSafe that can interfere with some medical devices, such as pacemakers, as this technology uses magnets and electromagnetic fields.

Some medical devices such as pacemakers or defibrillators contain sensors that can be affected by magnets and radio signals emitted by iPhone phones and accessories with MagSafe technology “when there is close contact,” Apple explains in an update on its website. support.

This is because both iPhones and accessories contain components such as magnets and radios that emit electromagnetic fields, which allow the implementation of wireless systems such as MagSafe.

An iPhone 12 and charger with MagSafe connector. Source: DPA.

In the case of the iPhone 12, for example, Apple notes that they have more magnets than previous models, but “they are not expected to pose a greater risk” to magnetic interference.

To avoid potential interference, the company advises keeping iPhone or accessories “at a safe distance from the device”, which would be about 15 centimeters or more, or 30 centimeters if they are being charged wirelessly.

It also urged its users to consult with medical professionals or device manufacturers for specific information or recommendations for maintenance and use with Apple phones and accessories.

