













Apple receives a lawsuit from the government for its monopolistic practices | TierraGamer: news and entertainment on anime, series, video games and technology









The United States government has just filed a lawsuit against Manzana. This is because they consider that the company has several monopolistic practices that prevent fair competition in its sector. Especially due to prohibitions it imposes on developers.

The lawsuit claims that Apple deliberately blocks cloud streaming apps and other services. This is so that its users do not have access to high-quality video games and other applications if they do not pay for their expensive smartphones.

He further added that updates for these applications should be uploaded for evaluation as a separate application. This significantly increases the cost for developers if they want to keep their creations on the App Store.

We recommend you: Xbox is upset with Apple's new policies in its App Store

The lawsuit ends with the assertion that Apple uses its power over app distribution to prevent third-party developers from offering cloud gaming and subscription services on the iPhone. We'll see how this demand evolves.

What was Apple's response to the accusations?

Apple has already issued a response to the lawsuit. In this it assures that this legal movement puts at risk the principles that make its products differentiate themselves in highly competitive markets.. In addition, it puts at risk their ability to create the technology that people expect from them.

It should be noted that not only the United States government is targeting this company for its practices. In the United Kingdom they are also investigating it, precisely because of its restrictions on cloud gaming services. What do you think will happen?

Don't stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about games and other topics.

(Visited 22 times, 22 visits today)