The initiative of several large companies in the smartphone industry was strongly rejected in Brazil. Apple, which had surprised at the launch of the iPhone 12 Due to its technical characteristics and its improved camera, it did not make the same impression with its users due to the lack of the charger, a decision that was penalized with a millionaire fine.

The lProcon-SP, entity in charge of safeguarding the interests of consumers in Brazil, on Monday applied a fine to Apple for the equivalent of 2 million dollars, as revealed by the site specialized in the products of the Manzanita MacRumors.

In December, the Brazilian agency had already informed Apple that selling an iPhone in the country without a charger in the box is a violation of the Consumer Defense Code.

In addition to the lack of a charger, the sanction would come twice against the iPhone 12 for also misleading customers about the water and dust resistance.

Both certifications -IP67 and IP68- would not have resulted effective to protect phones launched since 2017, for which they accumulated multiple reports of complaints from users.

When Brazilian consumers tried to enforce their warranty with the local headquarters of the Cupertino giant, they refused to repair the devices at no cost or even replace them.

From the beginning, the Manzanita company argued that the idea of ​​removing the chargers from the package would help reduce the environmental impact, since its users keep their old iPhone units.

However, analysts estimate that it was a strategy that helps the manufacturer reduce costs and increase profits.

For now, the Brazilian authorities ignored these justifications and imposed this unique mega-fine in the region.

Fernando Capez, CEO, sent a warning to Apple after the fine claiming that it must “respect and understand Brazilian consumer laws and institutions.”

Now the company of Tim cook You can contest the sanction before the local authorities.