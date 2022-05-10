In 2001, the first iPod hit the market, thus revolutionizing the way music was consumed. For two decades, Apple has continued to support this device, providing new models and updating wherever possible. Nevertheless, everything has to come to an end, and today it has been revealed that production of the iPod has ended.

Through an official statement, it has been confirmed that Apple no longer intends to produce any more iPods, thus discontinuing these products, that includes the iPod Mini, Touch, Shuffle, and Nano. Nevertheless, You can still buy an iPod Touch, as these devices will continue to be sold until available units run out. Here’s what Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of marketing, had to say:

“Music has always been part of our core at Apple, and bringing it to hundreds of millions of users in the way that iPod impacted more than just the music industry – it also redefined how music is discovered, listened to and shared. Today, the spirit of the iPod lives on. We’ve built an amazing music experience into all of our products, from iPhone to Apple Watch to HomePod mini, and to Mac, iPad and Apple TV. And Apple Music offers industry-leading sound quality with support for spatial audio – there’s no better way to enjoy, discover and experience music.”

Apple mentioned that this decision was made taking into consideration that the ease of listening to music that the iPod provided, nowadays it can be found in other devices of the companyand services, like Apple Music, make this process much easier.

If you don’t already have an iPod in your collection, you better run, because in the future it will not be so easy to get one of these devices. You can learn more about the company’s recent announcements here.

Editor’s note:

This is the end of an era. I got my first iPod in the mid-2000s, and having access to so much music was amazing. Today, Spotify fulfills that function and more. It is a decision that will be painful for many, but it makes sense.

Via: Manzana