Over time I have become an expert in buying ingredients, carried away by the illusion of discovering new flavors, and then letting them die in my fridge or pantry (hello, gochujang, please don’t hate me). To avoid that and become a zero waste cook, every time I buy a minimally special ingredient I try to plan a few recipes in advance to use it whole and not throw it away.

Miso is one of the best-known seasonings in Japanese cuisine. I use the softest of the three, white; then come red and black, if you have these on hand don’t run to buy the white we know each other; use them by lowering the amount of miso and you have it. You can easily get it in oriental supermarkets, in hypermarkets, in the gourmet area of ​​some large stores and right now almost, almost anywhere. They also sell it in individual bag format, ready to prepare the famous soup to which it gives its name -which you can also prepare with mushrooms-, and suitable if you are going to use miso on rare occasions and in very little quantity.

Today I bring you a recipe to use white miso paste, which is surely a bit out of the ordinary because it is not a salty dish but a sweet one (as our colleague Alfonso D. Martín already did with this spectacular version of gluten-free cheesecake). . You can add this seasoning to a lot of dishes, it enhances their flavor in a spectacular way and has many applications: from a butter that we can serve with sweet potatoes, noodles or salmon to glazed aubergines, going through marinades for chicken and a very tasty version. of the vichysoise. Let’s go there, shout with me u-ma-mi!

Difficulty

From pastry kindergarten.

Ingredients

2 large red apples (about 700 g)

45 g softened butter

1 egg

60 ml of cooking cream

1 sheet of butter puff pastry

150 g of brown or panela sugar

45 g almond butter

2 tablespoons white miso

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

flake sea salt

Vanilla ice cream (to serve)

Preparation

Mix well in a bowl 15 grams of butter and 75 grams of sugar. Add all the almond butter and a tablespoon of miso. Add an egg and, with some rods, mix everything well. Cut the apples into quarters and remove the core; make thin slices of approximately two millimeters. Leave them separated by rooms so that later they are easier to place. Take the puff pastry out of the fridge and put it on the tray. With a spoon spread an even layer of the butter mixture, leaving a border of about a centimeter. Place the sliced ​​apple on top, each quarter in a different direction -see photo- respecting that edge of one centimeter. Put the tray with the puff pastry back in the fridge (it is important that the puff pastry enters the oven very cold). Heat the oven to 200 degrees and line a tray with baking paper (if the puff pastry goes with paper, it is not necessary to put another). Meanwhile, make the miso syrup: combine 60 ml of cream, 75 g of the sugar, 30 g of butter and a tablespoon of miso in a saucepan. Cook over medium heat, stirring until the butter has melted. Beat with a whisk until it starts to chup chup, the mixture is smooth and the sugar has dissolved. Remove from the heat, add the vanilla extract and beat with the rods once more. Take the puff pastry out of the fridge. With a brush spread the syrup generously over the apples (there will be plenty left over, save it). Bake the puff pastry until the apples are soft and the puff pastry is puffy and golden, about 25-30 minutes. Just before serving, spread the syrup over the apples again (if it is hard and cold, put it back on the heat so that it becomes more liquid). Finish off with a little Maldon salt, cut into squares and serve warm with a good scoop of vanilla ice cream.

