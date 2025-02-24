Apple has established a tradition: every four years, in the first months of the new administration, the firm led by Tim Cook launches a statement promising multimillion -dollar investments in the US and the creation of 20,000 jobs during the mandate of the new government. An announcement that this year has been used by Donald Trump to demonstrate that his plan to impose tariffs to attract production to the US is working.

Several days after the meeting between Trump and Cook in the Oval Office, Cupertino’s firm has promised an investment of 500,000 million in the US To install artificial intelligence servers, build a new server manufacturing plant in Houston, create a supplier academy in Michigan and make more purchases to its usual suppliers in the country.

The promised amount is in the line of the 350,000 million promised to Trump in February 2017 and the 430,000 million committed to Joe Biden in 2021. In fact, in fact, If it is adjusted for accumulated inflation at that time, it is basically the same amount. And the promise of hiring 20,000 new workers is exactly the same that appeared in the previous two communications. To compare, between 2016 and 2019, the firm hired 10,000 people in the US, so It is perfectly possible that these 20,000 new contracts are the average signings provided by the company in each five -year cycle.

Trump, meanwhile, has assured that this decision is because Apple “does not want to pay tariffs”, although He has not mentioned anything about the manufacture of iPhones, which is still installed in China and other Asian countries. The president has boasted that these investments are due to “faith in what we are doing”, even if they are traced to those Apple has systematically doing during the last decade.

“We are optimistic about the future of American innovation and we are proud to take advantage of our long -standing US investments with this commitment of 500,000 million dollars for the future of our country,” Cook said in a statement.

During Trump’s first mandate, Cook managed to convince him not to apply tariffs to the iPhone arguing that the tax would benefit competitors such as Samsung. Apple also made multiple ads during Trump’s first mandate on US investments and attributed Trump to manufacture Mac Pro in Texas, despite the fact that the computer factory has been there since 2013.

In return, Apple was able to keep its high gain margins without having to significantly increase the prices of the products during Trump’s first presidency. Everything indicates that Apple is adopting a similar tactic, selling their normal investments as something new and unexpected and attributing them to the policies of the new president.

Cook was one of the CEOs of large American technology companies that attended Trump’s possession in Washington. He also met with Trump at his Mar-A-Lago club, in Florida, after his electoral victory in November.

Apple said that, together with the Taiwanese Foxconn, The servers that feed the Apple Intelligence cloud component will begin this year in Houston. This means relocating part of the production, which until then was abroad. Those servers use advanced chips from the M series that are already found in the company’s MAC computers, but those chips will continue to be produced in Taiwan.

Apple will also expand the capacity of the data center in Arizona, Oregon, Iowa, Nevada and North Carolina, all of them states in which Apple already has plants. The 20,000 new jobs will focus on research and development, silicon engineering and artificial intelligence.