Apple saved its oldest technology product, laptops, while its iPhone star faltered.

The difference between “iPhone” and “Mac”

• Although the “iPhone” phones did not record sales as strongly as some analysts had expected, it achieved a record for the quarter ending in September.

• Sales of Mac laptops came in at $11.5 billion, well above analysts’ estimates of $9.36 billion.

The company’s shares initially declined in trading after the close, before recovering.

Overall, Apple said quarterly revenue rose 8% to $90.1 billion, exceeding expectations of $88.9 billion, and net profit of $1.29 per share, exceeding analysts’ average forecast of $1.27 per share, according to Refinitiv data. .

“Our performance was better than we expected, although the foreign exchange had a significant negative impact for us,” said Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri.

Minutes before Apple’s announcement, the “Amazon” platform exacerbated the misery of the technology sector, with its expectation of a decline in profits for the holiday period, which led to a 14 percent drop in its shares.

Apple’s iPhone sales for the fourth quarter of the company’s fiscal year rose to $42.6 billion, while Wall Street had expected sales of $43.21 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

Smartphones are going down

By contrast, the overall global smartphone market fell 9 percent for the just ended quarter, its third consecutive decline this year, according to Canalys data.

Maestri said iPhone sales hit a record for the quarter ending in September, up 10 percent from the same quarter last year, and exceeding the company’s expectations.

The company said iPad sales were $7.2 billion, compared to an average estimate of $7.94 billion.

Growth in the company’s services sector, which has boosted sales and profits in recent years, saw revenue rise to $19.2 billion, less than expectations of $20.10 billion.

Like others in the sector, Maestri said, Apple has seen weakness in digital advertising.

In China, which witnessed a sharp economic slowdown, “Apple” reported sales in the fourth quarter of $ 15.5 billion, and this represents a gain compared to the previous quarter, when the company recorded sales of $ 14.6 billion.