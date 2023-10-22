After the launch of the iPhone 15, Apple’s surprises may not be over yet: according to persistent rumors, in fact, Apple could present new Macs by the announcement of its fiscal results on November 2nd. The most accredited model for a tweak is the 14-inch iMac, which is currently still on the market in its version with the M1 chip launched in 2021. According to Bloomberg analyst Mark Gurman, it is likely that Apple will launch the iMac with the new M3 chip, which would thus debut on Apple’s all-in-one computer. Another possibility is that the iMac is equipped with enhanced versions of the M2, which are currently found on a wide range of Apple products, such as the Mac Studio or the Mac Mini. According to Gurman, the 13-inch MacBook Pro would also get the same treatment alongside the iMac’s launch, while the 14- and 16-inch models with M3 and beefed-up versions will likely launch next year, along with the rest of the lineup. The announcement of the new iMac could take place with a dedicated online event, or even with a press release on features, prices and news if the third generation of Apple SoCs is not launched.