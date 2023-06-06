iOS 17 of Manzana is official and makes his debut on the main stage of the WWDC 2023. New features include new security features, an integrated journal app, a new nightstand mode, redesigned contact cards, improvements to autocorrect and voice transcription, and real-time voicemail. Also, you will be able to remove the “hey” from “Hey Siri”.

Your contact book is getting an update with a new feature called posters, which turns contact cards into eye-catching marquee-style images that display full-screen on the iphone of the person you are calling. They use a similar design language to the redesigned lock screens, with bold typography options and the ability to add Memojis, and will work with third-party VoIP apps. There’s also a new real-time transcription feature for voicemail that lets you view a transcript of a message left by a caller. You can choose whether to listen to it or answer the call, and it’s all handled on the device. You can also leave a message on FaceTime.

Some updates on Messages These include the ability to filter searches with additional terms, a feature that takes you to the most recent message so you can catch up more easily, voicemail transcripts (similar to what the Pixel 7 series introduced), and a host of new features. calls check in that share your real-time location and status with another person. It can automatically send a message to a friend when you get home, and it can share the status of your phone’s battery and cell service to avoid confusion if you’re in a no coverage area.

Stickers are also getting an overhaul, with the ability to add any emoji or photo cutout as a positioned “sticker” on iMessages or anywhere in the system. Live Photos can also be turned into animated stickers, and now you can add effects to stickers.

airdrop receives an update to send contact information, cleverly called NameDropwhich will send your selected email addresses and phone numbers (and your poster) simply by tapping two iPhones each other. It also works between a iphone and a apple watch. Photos can be shared in the same way, and if the file is large, it’s now possible to walk away while the download continues.

iOS 17 It also includes keyboard updates, including improvements to autocorrect. It’s now based on a new language model for greater accuracy, plus easier access to revert to the original word you typed if needed. There’s now online predictive typing and sentence-level autocorrects to fix more grammatical errors. Finally, it will also learn your favorite swear words; even Craig Federighi of Manzana he made a joke about it on stage. Dictation also uses a new artificial intelligence model that is more accurate.

A new app called journal automatically suggests moments you might want to commemorate in a journal entry. Your posts can include photos, music, and activities, and you can set reminders to start writing. Plus, it’s end-to-end encrypted to keep things private.

standby is a new upload mode that turns the screen into a status screen with the date and time. It can display Live Activity information, widgets and smart stacks, and automatically wakes up when your phone is in landscape mode while charging. You can swipe right to see some of your featured photos, and it comes with customizable watch faces. Siri will display visual results in standbyand the screen changes to a red hue at night to avoid interrupting sleep.

Last but not least, Siri also gets improvements and finally allows you to remove the “hey” from “Hey Siri”. It will also recognize consecutive commands.

This version of iOS follows a significant update in iOS 16which included a major overhaul of the lock screen, useful features of iMessage such as edit and undo send, and the time-sensitive live activities presented in Dynamic Island. It was an update that focused on helping you do more with your phone without having to dive into apps for simple tasks.

There were many things to like about iOS 16, but it was not exactly a seismic change. It introduced valuable quality-of-life improvements, but nothing that would fundamentally change how we use our phones. He also emphasized the difference between the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 regular, since only the Pro offers the always-on display and the features of Dynamic Island that take full advantage of updates.

iOS 17 it will be available to developers starting today and will be released as a public beta next month. It will be fully available this fall for the iPhone XS and newer models.

