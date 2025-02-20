Apple announced a few days ago that a new device arrived next February 19 under the motto “Get ready to meet the new family member”. Various leaks pointed out that it would be the next iPhone ‘cheap’ and what would be called iPhone 16E. Said and done, the signing of the bite apple has just presented it, so we are going to tell all the characteristics it brings.

Apple presents the iPhone 16E, its new ‘cheap’ iPhone

He iPhone 16E It is presented in matte black and white colors, with a 6.1 -inch OLED screen and resolution of 2532 x 1170 pixels. It has a edge -edge design with notch at the top, where the sensors and the front camera are housed. Does not incorporate the Dynamic Island and its Maximum brightness reaches 1,200 nits. It has IP68 certification against water and dust, and its rear has a more resistant reinforced glass.

Speaking of its performance, it incorporates the Chip A18 Bionic last generation, the same as the iPhone 16although with a four -core GPU instead of five, to execute Apple Intelligence. Its six -core CPU offers a 80% improvement in speed Regarding A13 Bionic of the iPhone 11, while the 16 -core Neural Engine processes automatic learning models up to six times faster.

The advantages of Apple chip are extended with those of the C1, the first 5g modem of the Cupertino company and the most efficient on an iPhone to date. This component is responsible for the 5G connection to be fast and reliable and, together with the chip, optimize energy efficiency, offering even four more autonomy in video reproduction compared to the iPhone 16. battery is 3,279 mAh and admits wireless load and USB-C.

The photographic section consists of a only 48 megapixel rear camerawhich allows “optical” zoom of two increases. It does not have ultra -angular lens, but its 12 megapixel front camera With Truedepth technology, it allows facial unblocking with face ID and portrait effects. Also Eliminate the start button and the Touch IDfully betting on Face ID and incorporates the new Action buttonwhich allows users to customize direct accesses and rapid functions.

Price and availability of iPhone 16E



Will be available in versions of 128, 256 and 512 GBwith a base price of 709 euros or 29.54 euros per month for 24 months. The reservations will begin on February 21 and their official availability will be on February 28.

