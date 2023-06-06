













Apple presents its Vision Pro, an augmented reality set that will change the world | EarthGamer

Tim Cook, CEO of the company, highlighted the importance of this device.

Cook cryptically remarked ‘it’s the first Apple product you look at and don’t’. This one has an appearance reminiscent of ski goggles but it is much more than it appears.

The Apple Vision Pro has a separate battery pack and is controlled not only by eyes but also by hands and voice.

We recommend: Microsoft plans to launch its digital store to compete with Apple and Google.

Although it is a system designed for AR, its use can be exchanged and become suitable for virtual reality or VR.

It is free of controls and it is possible to navigate through rows of application icons which can simply be looked at. All this is thanks to its own operating system known as visionOS.

Source: Apple.

To interact with the Apple Vision Pro it is possible to select and slide what appears in the field of vision, although voice commands can still be used. It also supports accessories with Bluetooth connectivity.

These include peripherals like the Magic Keyboard and Magic Trackpad, which can be connected to Macs and used with the viewer. Downward-facing cameras capture the user’s hands even when resting low on the body.

How much will the Apple Vision Pro cost?

According to Apple, the Apple Vision Pro will have a suggested price of $3,499 dollars, which is more than $61,119 Mexican pesos. It does not have a release date yet but it will be available early next year.

First it will be the US market and then it will be available in other countries. But that will be in 2024. As for the parts of the device, it includes five sensors, 12 cameras and a 4K resolution display.

Source: Apple.

The aforementioned is for a single eye, and the CPU is cooled by means of a fan. This system uses an M2 but also includes a new chip called R1.

When someone wears this visor, their eyes appear forward thanks to a system called EyeSight.

But if it is used for VR then the front is blacked out to imply that the user is not available. Another of your options is to create an ultra-realistic avatar.

