Apple also shared other details of this MacBook Air model. TOIn addition to its small thickness, it will also be very light, weighing just 1.36 kilograms. It will feature the company’s powerful M2 chip and include two USB-C Thunderbolt ports. In addition, its screen allows 500 nits of brightness. Not to mention a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three microphones, and six speakers with Dolby Atmos.

According to the company, it will be 12 times faster than your current MacBook Air and its battery can last up to 18 hours. The operating system it will launch with will be macOS Ventura Starter. It will then be compatible with macOS Sonoma, which will be released this fall.

To end the presentation of the new MacBook Air, Apple shared its release date and price. The computer will be available starting next week at a price of $1,299, which would be about 22,700 Mexican pesos. Will you trade your current computer for this one?

What other news did Apple announce at your event?

Of course, the new MacBook Air were not the only novelties presented by Apple on this day. They also took the opportunity to present their new iOS 17, the operating system that will soon arrive on their smart devices.

Source: Apple.

Perhaps the most striking reveal was that of its Vision Pro. These are augmented reality glasses with which they aim to seamlessly unite reality and the digital world. It should be noted that they will not have any kind of control, since all the options will be configured with our voice, hand movements and even the direction in which our eyes see. Would you like to try them?

