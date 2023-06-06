Manzana has announced an augmented reality headset called Apple Vision Pro that “perfectly” combines the real and digital world. “It is the first product of Manzana through which you look instead of looking at it,” CEO Tim Cook said of the device, which resembles a pair of ski goggles. As rumored, it features a separate battery and is controlled by eyes, hands, and voice.

VisionPro It’s primarily positioned as an AR device, but you can switch between AR and full VR via a knob. The device requires no controls, and you can navigate rows of app icons simply by looking at them. You can tap to select and swipe to scroll, and you can also give voice commands. Also, as promised Manzana, you will not be isolated from the people around you. The helmet will show your eyes with a system called EyeSightand if you’re in full VR, a bright screen will hide them to indicate you’re not available.

The helmet has been in development for years and has reportedly gone through several iterations and years of delay. It is destined to be CEO Tim Cook’s flagship addition to the product line of Manzana, and has received praise from industry insiders, despite the fact that it will enter a market that has not taken off. Its main competitor will likely be Meta, which has been relatively successful with its gaming-focused headset. quest 2 and has received a more mixed reception with his Quest Pro general purpose.

Advertised pricing for this device starts in the $61,115.53 MXN which means that there will be more than one version.

Via: The Verge

Editor’s note:60 thousand pesos to live the future now? Give me 4!