Today Apple announced iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, featuring all-new color-infused rear glass in a matte finish and a new beveled profile on the aluminum shell. Apple communicates this in a note, in which it specifies that both models feature Dynamic Island and an advanced camera system, designed to help users take fantastic photos of the everyday moments of their lives. A powerful 48MP main camera allows you to take super high resolution photos and the new 2x telephoto lens for a three-level optical zoom: it will be like having a third camera. The iPhone 15 family also introduces next-generation portraits, making it easier to take portraits with a higher level of detail and superior performance even in low light. With the A16 Bionic chip for powerful performance, USB-C connector, precise location for Find My Friends, and industry-leading ruggedness, iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus represent a huge leap forward. iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will be available in five new colors: pink, yellow, green, blue and black. It will be possible to pre-order them from Friday 15 September, with availability starting from Friday 22 September.

“iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus represent a huge leap forward, with exciting camera system innovations that spark creativity, the intuitive Dynamic Island, and the A16 Bionic chip for powerful, proven performance,” said Kaiann Drance, Vice President of Worldwide iPhone Product Marketing at Apple. “We’re also pushing computational photography to the next level this year, with a 48MP main camera offering a new 24MP preset for incredibly high-resolution photos, a new 2x telephoto option, and next-generation portraits.”

Available with 6.1′ and 6.7′ displays,1 iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus have Dynamic Island, an innovative way to interact with important alerts and activities in real time. The elegant experience expands and adapts seamlessly so the user can follow directions in Maps and easily control music; thanks to integration with third-party apps, you can receive real-time updates on food delivery or car sharing services, match results, travel itineraries and much more. The Super Retina XDR display is perfect for watching content, streaming Apple Fitness+ workouts and playing games. Peak HDR brightness level now goes up to 1600 nits for even more stunning HDR photos and videos. And on sunny days, peak outdoor brightness is up to 2000 nits, double that of the previous generation. The sleek new design of both models is made to last.

For the first time on a smartphone, color is infused into the back glass resulting in five beautiful colors. The rear glass is strengthened with an optimized dual ion exchange process before being polished with nanocrystalline particles and etched to create a premium matte finish. With the new beveled profile on the aerospace grade aluminum shell it is even more pleasant to hold in the hand, and the Ceramic Shield front is even more resistant than any smartphone glass. With a water- and dust-resistant design2 and industry-leading durability, iPhone is durable and holds its value longer than any other smartphone. Additionally, the internal architecture offers consistently superior performance, while simplifying repairs and reducing the cost. The advanced camera system on iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus allows you to immortalize everyday moments and your fondest memories.

The 48MP main camera delivers sharp photos and videos by capturing every detail with a quad-pixel sensor and 100% Focus Pixels, for fast autofocus. Harnessing the power of computational photography, the main camera offers users a new 24MP super-high resolution, delivering incredible image quality at a convenient file size, ideal for archiving and sharing. Thanks to intelligent integration between hardware and software, an additional 2x telephoto option offers three types of optical quality zoom (0.5x, 1x, 2x) for the first time on a dual camera system on iPhone. Next-generation portraits shot on iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus offer a higher level of detail, more vibrant colors and better performance even in low light. For the first time it is possible to take photos of this kind without enabling Portrait mode. If you frame a person, dog, or cat, or tap to focus, iPhone automatically captures depth information, allowing you to turn photos into beautiful portraits later in the Photos app on iPhone , iPad or Mac.

For greater creative control, you can adjust the focal point even after shooting. Night shots look better thanks to improvements to Night mode, which include a higher level of detail and more vibrant colors. When lighting is strong or variable, new Smart HDR captures subjects and backgrounds with more realistic renderings of skin tones, delivering brighter highlights, richer midtones, and deeper shadows to images viewed in the Photos app. This advanced HDR rendering is also available in third-party apps, so images look better even when shared online. These improvements are evident in the 48MP main camera, ultra-wide angle and TrueDepth front camera.

Also presented was Apple Watch Ultra 2, the new double tap feature

Apple today also introduced Apple Watch Ultra 2, bringing new features to Apple’s most capable and robust smartwatch and achieving a significant environmental milestone. The Cupertino company communicates this in a note, underlining that Apple Watch Ultra 2 has all the functions that users already love about Apple Watch Ultra, plus the new and powerful S9 SiP, the new double tap gesture, the brighter Apple display ever, a wider altitude range, Siri on-device, the Precise Location function for iPhone and advanced capabilities for water sports. Apple Watch Ultra 2 comes with watchOS 10 as standard, with redesigned apps, the new Smart Gallery, advanced training experiences for bikers, additional features for outdoor activities and the new Modular Ultra watch face. Despite significant innovations,

Apple Watch Ultra 2 offers the same battery life, with up to 36 hours of normal use and up to 72 hours in power saving mode. For the first time, customers will be able to choose a carbon neutral option for every Apple Watch – an important milestone towards Apple’s Goal 2030, Apple’s plan to neutralize its carbon footprint by 2030 at every level of the company , manufacturing supply chain and product life cycle. Apple Watch Ultra 2 is available to order starting today and will be available starting Friday, September 22.

“This year, we’ve made our strongest and most capable Apple Watch even better,” said Jeff Williams, Apple’s Chief Operating Officer. «Apple Watch Ultra 2 is our most advanced Apple Watch, with exceptional performance and updated features. It’s perfect for those who want our biggest, brightest display, best battery life, and best GPS of any Apple Watch model, all in a stunning design.”

The new feature that catches the eye is the double tap: innovations such as the Digital Crown and the Taptic Engine, together with gestures, actions and options such as tapping, scrolling, raising the wrist and covering to mute the audio, make Apple Watch simple and intuitive to use. With the new double tap gesture, users can easily control Apple Watch Ultra 2 with just one hand, without even touching the display. Users can double-tap the tip of the index finger and thumb of the hand on which they wear Apple Watch Ultra 2 to conveniently and quickly perform many of the most common actions. With a double tap you can open the new Smart Collection on the watch face and another is enough to scroll between the different widgets. Double-tapping controls the main apps button and can be used to stop a timer, play and pause a song, or snooze an alarm. The new gesture can be used to answer and end a call, take a photo with the Camera app on Apple Watch, or even switch to the Compass app’s new Elevation view to see the relative elevation gain of saved waypoints. The new double-tap gesture is made possible by the faster Neural Engine in Apple Watch Ultra 2, which processes data from the accelerometer, gyroscope, and optical heart rate sensor using a new machine learning algorithm. The algorithm detects the most subtle unique wrist movements and changes in blood flow when the user double-taps with the index finger and thumb. Double tap will be available with the software update coming next month