The new generation of Apple Watch has been announced: here’s everything you need to know

Editorial board

Not just iPhone 15. Like every year, Apple’s September event is also dedicated to the presentation of new Apple Watch models and this 2023 was no exception: here’s everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 9.

If with iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro Apple has decided to also revisit the design, for the new Apple Watch Series 9 most of the innovations are to be found within the devices, with the real revolution postponed until next year. The dimensions of Apple Watch Series 9 the standard ones remain, 41 mm and 45 mm.

What's new in Apple Watch Series 9 — Apple has decided to focus on the speed and functionality of wrist devices and improve them the optical heart rate sensorintroducing a new U2 ultra-wideband chip which will also serve to improve the localization capabilities of the new models. Under the body of Apple Watch Series 9 there will also be the new S9 chip based on the A15 Bionic chip which, according to what Apple has confirmed, will lead to a significant improvement in performance and efficiency, with a promised duration of 18 hoursthe whole day.

The double tap — The new devices will allow you to call back Siri, Apple’s virtual assistant, simply by raising your arm, but also quickly access your health data directly from your wrist. The most interesting innovation is represented by a new gesture introduced by Apple: the double tap. Simply double-tap your index finger and thumb to silence an alarm. answer a call or switch between widgets.

Colors and straps — Among the other new features announced by Apple are the pink color for Apple Watch Series 9. Fans of the leather straps that have accompanied Apple’s smartwatches since their launch nine years ago will be disappointed: the giant has decided to say goodbye to all leather accessories, including Apple Watch straps, in favor of a new material in renamed fabric FineWoven.

Apple Watch Series 9, prices and release date — The new Apple Watch Series 9 will be available from September 22nd with a starting price in Italy of 459 euros.