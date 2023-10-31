The presentation Scary Fast of Manzana has come to an end. During the launch event, Manzana presented some Macs completely new equipped with the latest version of the company’s internal chip.

If you’re curious about all the new products, here’s a summary of the main announcements from the event. As expected, the chips M3 of Manzana were the center of attention during this month’s event. The new line includes the chips M3, M3 Pro and M3 Maxthat Manzana It claims they mark the “first personal computer chips” made using the more efficient 3-nanometer process.

In addition to offering a “CPU faster and more efficient”, the trio of chips comes with a GPU updated that supports ray tracing, mesh shaders and Dynamic Cache, a feature that optimizes the amount of memory the device uses during tasks.

The chips M3 of Manzana offer up to 128 GB of unified memory, with the chip M3 Max more powerful that comes with up to 92 billion transistors, a GPU 40 cores and one CPU 16 cores. The new one iMac 24-inch is getting a flavored update M3 that Manzana Said to offer twice as fast performance as its predecessor equipped with M1. Along with the new chip, the iMac Updated has a screen Retina 4.5K with more than a billion colors, support for Wi-Fi 6E and a 1080p webcam.

The iMac It also offers up to 24 GB of unified memory and is available in seven colors: green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, blue and silver. There are also accessories to match the iMacbut they still have Lightning connectors.

The iMac 24-inch model costs $1,299 with a CPU eight-core or $1,499 with a ten-core chip. You can pre-order it starting today, with availability starting November 7. The iMac It is not the only device that receives an update promoted by the M3. Manzana also announced a new pair of models MacBook Pro 14 and 16 inches that come with the chip M3 Pro or the M3 Max high-end.

Both laptops have a screen Mini LED, a 1080p camera, a six-speaker sound system, 22 hours of battery life, and up to 128GB of RAM. They are also available in a space black finish with a new coating that is supposed to help reduce fingerprints, as well as a silver option.

While the model of MacBook Pro 14 inch with a chip M3 Pro starts at $1,999, the model M3 Pro 16-inch starts at $2,499. These models of MacBook Pro They are available for pre-order today and will be available starting November 7th. Along with the models of MacBook Pro equipped with M3 Pro and M3 Max, Manzana is launching a MacBook Pro More affordable 14-inch that comes with the chip M3 base and starts at $1,599. The device replaces the MacBook Pro 13 inch with a chip M2 that Manzana launched last year and offers up to 60 percent faster performance.

The model with Touch Bar is being discontinued, which means that from now on, all models will have physical keys. However, there are some drawbacks to this entry-level model: it has a meager 8GB of RAM and is only available in silver and space black variations, as the black color is reserved for the MacBook Pros high-end. The device is available for pre-order today and will officially launch on November 7.

Via: The Verge

Editor’s note: With those features, high-end models can run up to Alan Wake II stably. I’d still prefer a gaming PC any day. Unless you wanted the computer just to work.