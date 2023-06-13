from the newsroomi

from the newsroom https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/

06/12/2023 – 6:14 pm

Share



The Vision Pro, Apple’s virtual reality glasses, may have a cheaper version in two years. That’s what a Bloomberg analyst says after launching the product at WWDC 2023, the technology brand’s event. “Apple hopes that the high price of the Vision Pro doesn’t drive people away from the category and that there are enough consumers ready to queue up for a cheaper version in 2026,” said Mark Gurman.

+ WWDC 2023: Apple announces iOS 17, macOS and iPadOs with new widgets

Apple’s launch combines augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) features, with a headset made of glass, carbon fiber and aluminum, reminiscent of advanced ski goggles. See the glasses in action here.

However, the novelty is well above the purchasing possibilities for many users. The Apple Vision Pro starts at $3,499 (R$17,225) and will be available early next year at Apple stores across the United States. More countries are expected to receive the novelty in 2025.

Also according to Gurman, it may be a challenge for Apple to reduce the price of glasses, since the cost is similar to the production value. The camera, sensors, and 4k micro-OLED displays. “For a non-professional model, Apple could probably use lower quality screens, be it an iPhone-level chip or an older Mac chip and less cameras for lower performance,” emphasizes the journalist.























