It seems that 2021 will be a year of changes for Apple, that in addition to a complete redesign of its desktop computers or the update of its iPad mini, it could also bring us some new features for the next iPhone. As they have expanded since Bloomberg, the company’s engineers are considering the creation of a new model and not a new generation, with the arrival of an iPhone 12 S.

Although the improvements of this new smartphone will not be such as those of its computers, limiting itself largely to the inclusion of one of the functionalities most demanded by its users in recent years: an in-screen fingerprint scanner.

Apple has had an interesting history with fingerprint scanners. While it was one of the first companies to popularize the technology with the iPhone 5S in 2013, also started to move away much earlier than other companies when it introduced the iPhone X in 2017, and its subsequent emphasis on Face ID facial recognition technology, with which the company completely ditched in-display fingerprint sensors.

However, the arrival of the current COVID-19 pandemic has meant a huge change for this technology. And it is that although the iPhone are still capable of detecting us with a mask, the recognition is more susceptible to errors or vulnerabilities. In this way, this in-display fingerprint sensor is expected to be incorporated as a complementary and non-exclusive function to Face ID, which will provide us with an alternative way to authenticate our identity.

So, everything points to the new iPhone 12 S will remain under the same aesthetics of its current family, far from including other novelties or functionalities already expected such as the flexible screen.

And it is that although for the moment the information revealed by the company about these foldable iPhones is still quite scarce, the references to a still distant future together with the enormous leap that they will mean within its product line, make us think about the unlikely that would be its only differentiation with the nomenclature «S». And is that even the next iPhone 13 aim to maintain the current design.