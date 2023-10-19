Digitimes: Apple will introduce a foldable iPad tablet in 2024-2025

Apple has planned to release the first foldable iPad. About it reports Digitimes edition.

Media journalists examined the supply chain and found that Apple is working on developing a tablet with a folding screen. Insiders said that small-scale production of the device could begin in 2024. The device should be presented at the end of 2024 or beginning of 2025.

The material says that Apple engineers are choosing what design the future device should have – one with a flexible display or consisting of two halves. In particular, the company is negotiating the supply of components with Samsung Display and LG Display.

Now Apple is leaning towards releasing an iPad that consists of one piece and has a flexible screen. However, experts are concerned that a noticeable crease may appear on such a display during operation. The American corporation is also serious about developing a hinge for the tablet. Thus, the hinge used for the MacBook has a very complex design and consists of 885 parts.

In January, reputable insider Ming-Chi Ko said that Apple would introduce a tablet with a flexible screen before the foldable iPhone. The release of the new iPad may take place in 2024.